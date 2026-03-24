India warns of misuse risk from cheap weight-loss jabs

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Patents on semaglutide – the active ingredient in drugs such as Ozempic – expired on March 20 in India.

NEW DELHI - India’s health ministry warned on March 24 of the risks of unregulated use of weight-loss drugs, as low‑cost generic versions hit the market, stepping up inspections and enforcement across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The warning comes after patents on semaglutide – the active ingredient in drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy – expired on March 20 in India, the world’s largest supplier of generic medicines.

Generic versions of the GLP-1 drugs – referring to the hormone that regulates blood glucose levels and appetite – will slash costs and transform the global fight against obesity.

But the Ministry of Health stressed that the drugs can be used only with a doctor’s prescription.

“With the recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1... concerns have emerged regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“These drugs, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks.”

It said the Drugs Controller of India had “intensified its regulatory surveillance”, including barring manufacturers from any “indirect promotion that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label usage”.

Dr Simon Barquera, president of the World Obesity Federation, told AFP that the “medication alone will not reverse the global rise in obesity”.

“Obesity is a complex, chronic disease,” he said, noting the importance of prevention efforts and healthier habits.

India’s weight‑loss drug sales have grown tenfold in five years to US$153 million (S$195 million) as of 2026, and are projected to soar to over half a billion by 2030.

While the country still accounts for a third of the world’s undernutrition according to the World Health Organization, rising incomes and urban lifestyles have pushed obesity rates sharply upwards.

Government data released in March 2025 shows 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men are overweight or obese in India.

Still, high prices – often 15,000 to 22,000 rupees (S$200 to S$300) a month – have limited greater adoption of the drugs.

Since the expiry of the patent, several Indian drug makers have rolled out generic semaglutide products, with monthly injections costing anywhere between 1,300 rupees and 4,200 rupees. AFP