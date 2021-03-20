India, US agree to strengthen defence ties

NEW DELHI - US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin yesterday said India was the "central pillar" of Washington's approach to the Indo-Pacific region as both countries agreed to strengthen defence ties.

Mr Austin is on a three-day visit to India, part of an Asia tour which comes close on the heels of the first summit meeting of leaders of the so-called Quad - comprising Australia, India, Japan and the United States - and against the backdrop of the growing assertiveness of China.

In what was seen as a pointed message to Beijing, the four leaders on March 12 reiterated the need for an "open rules-based order" as well as a "free and open Indo-Pacific... anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion."

These themes were reiterated by Mr Austin and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, when they addressed the media on Saturday (March 20) following talks that both sides described as constructive.

"India, in particular, is an increasingly important partner amid today's rapidly shifting international dynamics," said Mr Austin who sought closer cooperation in information-sharing, logistics and artificial intelligence apart from newer areas like space.

"We discussed opportunities to elevate the US-India Major Defense Partnership… a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration… through regional security cooperation, military-to-military interactions, and defence trade," he said.

"And I reaffirmed our commitment to a comprehensive and forward-looking defence partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the region," added Mr Austin.

Both sides also discussed deepening cooperation with like-minded countries through groupings like Asean and the Quad.

Mr Singh said they had also discussed "expanding military-to-military engagement across services, information sharing, cooperation in emerging sectors of defence, and mutual logistics support."

He said that they agreed to "pursue enhanced cooperation with the US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command and Africa Command" and urged US defence firms to "take advantage" of India's liberalised Foreign Direct Investment policy.

Mr Austin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday evening.

Contentious issues also came up during discussions. Mr Austin told the press briefing that Russia's sale to India of five S-400 Triumf air defence missile system, an area of friction, was discussed.

He also said he had a conversation with Indian ministers on the human rights of minorities in India, saying it was important to have such discussions.

"You can have those discussions in a very meaningful way and make progress," he was quoted as saying.

Analysts said the latest developments indicated the Biden administration was clearly looking at a more consultative approach with partners and allies.

"There is a stylistic difference as (former President Donald) Trump had a more unilateral approach. Here the main difference is Biden seems to be building up and talking to allies and partners. The China focus is very much there but it is taking along friends and allies."