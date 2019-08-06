India unlikely to suffer global fallout from Kashmir move: Analysts

NEW DELHI - India will face limited or no diplomatic fallout from its decision to lift Kashmir's special status despite Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the issue and drum up support against the Indian decision, said Indian foreign policy analysts.

Kashmir is at the heart of a conflict between rivals and neighbours India and Pakistan.

The two countries have gone to war three times over Kashmir. The Himalayan region is divided between the two countries with both claiming Kashmir in entirety.

The latest diplomatic row over Kashmir started after the government on Monday (Aug 5) withdrew Kashmir's special status, which had guaranteed a high degree of autonomy for the region, including a separate flag and protection of property from non-residents.

The Indian government also moved to bifurcate and turn the state of Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory that increases federal hold.

Following the move on Monday, Indian diplomats in New Delhi and in missions abroad briefed their counterparts in a number of countries of its decision to reverse a policy that has been in place for over seven decades.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reached out to friendly countries, gaining support from Malaysia and Turkey, according to reports in Pakistani media.

Pakistan media also reported that Islamabad was mulling withdrawing Pakistan's envoy to India in response to the developments in Kashmir.

Still, India faced some heat over its decision to lockdown Kashmir, cut off all communications and arrest its top political leaders.

The United States called for "peace and stability" along the de facto border between India and Pakistan and questioned the detentions by India, but stopped short of censure.

"We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities," said Ms Morgan Ortagus, spokesman for the US State Department.

Germany went a step further, saying India must comply with its Constitution which guaranteed autonomy for Kashmir.

Indian foreign policy analysts noted that Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue would have little traction with the international community in a matter India has called an internal issue.

They said Kashmir's new status could further dilute Pakistan's efforts to make Kashmir the core issue of any future dialogue between India and Pakistan.

"The stand, I expect the government of India will take, is that everything was being done legally and constitutionally and in the interest of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I don't expect Pakistan has much of a choice. Pakistan is going to lose if they go on a diplomatic mission to malign India... If it leads to more terrorism, then it will bring Pakistan back into focus as the conductor of cross-border terrorism," said former Indian foreign secretary Lalit Mansingh.

"They (Modi government) have got the mandate to do it. What adds credibility is that most of the parties have supported the government, even those opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

BJP's opponents like Telugu Desam Party and Aam Aadmi party have come out in support over the Kashmir issue.

Mr Sameer Patil, a fellow of International Security Studies at Gateway House, said: "Pakistan will certainly look for an opportunity to keep highlighting this issue through covert and diplomatic means.

"India can expect heightened action on the Line of Control, exceeding the scale of exchange of artillery fire and infiltration activities seen in recent days."

The Line of Control is the de facto border between India and Pakistan.

Many have noted the timing of India's move.

It comes immediately after US president Donald Trump, during the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington last month (July), said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him for mediation on Kashmir.

India later denied it had asked for mediation and the State Department also backtracked saying US is there to help, if both sides want it.

Pakistan has long sought a third party to mediate on Kashmir but India has maintained it remains a bilateral issue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan president Arif Alvi has said that the change in status for Kashmir went "against wishes of the Kashmiri people".

"The move will have violent consequences. The Kashmiris have shown in recent months that, although abandoned by many supporters, their ability to take on the might of the occupiers has far from diminished," said the Dawn newspaper, an English language daily from Pakistan, in an editorial.

"Pakistanis will be asking their government as to what exactly transpired, and in precisely what context did Kashmir feature, at the recent meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump."