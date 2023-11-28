India tunnel collapse: All 41 workers rescued after 17 days

SILKYARA, India - Indian rescuers have safely brought out all 41 workers from a collapsed Himalayan road tunnel after a marathon 17-day engineering operation to free them, a minister has said.

“I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued,” Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari said in a statement on Nov 28.

“This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years.”

The evacuation of the men - low-wage workers from some of India’s poorest states - began more than six hours after rescuers broke through the debris in the tunnel in Uttarakhand state, which caved in on Nov 12.

They were pulled out on wheeled stretchers through a 90cm wide steel pipe, with the entire process being completed in about an hour.

The first to be evacuated, a short man wearing a dark grey winter jacket and a yellow hard-hat, was garlanded with marigold flowers and welcomed in traditional Indian style inside the tunnel by state chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and federal deputy highways minister V.K. Singh.

Ambulances with their lights flashing had earlier lined up at the mouth of the tunnel to transport the workers to a hospital about 30km away.

Local residents gathered outside the tunnel set off firecrackers, distributed sweets and shouted slogans hailing Mother India.

The 41 men had been getting food, water, light, oxygen and medicines through a pipe but efforts to dig a tunnel to rescue them with high-powered drilling machines were frustrated by a series of snags.

Government agencies managing the unprecedented crisis turned on Nov 27 to “rat miners” to drill through the rock and gravel by hand from inside the 90cm-wide evacuation pipe pushed through the debris after machinery failed.

The miners are experts at a primitive, hazardous and controversial method used mostly to get at coal deposits through narrow passages. They get their name from their resemblance to burrowing rats.

The miners, brought in from central India, worked through the night of Nov 27 and finally broke through the estimated 60m of rock, earth and metal on the afternoon of Nov 28.

The portion of the tunnel where the workers were trapped is 8.5m high and 2km long, according to a government statement.

The tunnel is part of the US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) Char Dham highway, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most ambitious projects, aimed at connecting four Hindu pilgrimage sites through an 890km network of roads.

Authorities have not said what caused the cave-in but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.

The government recently said the National Highways Authority of India – which develops, maintains and manages highways – will carry out an audit of the 29 tunnels currently under construction in the country. REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG