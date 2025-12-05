Straitstimes.com header logo

IndiGo cancels Dec 5 domestic flights from New Delhi airport

IndiGo, which controls two-thirds of the domestic market, is cancelling as many as 200 flights a day.

IndiGo plans to reduce its flight schedule starting Dec 8 to ease the disruption triggered by new rules that limit pilots’ duty hours.

PHOTO: AFP

NEW DELHI IndiGo has cancelled all domestic flights from the New Delhi airport till midnight local time on Dec 5 as India’s largest airline continues to reel from disruption linked to new pilot rest rules and recent technology glitches.

The step by the no-frills carrier, which has a nearly 66 per cent market share of local skies, was announced in a post on X by the airport’s operator. Operations of all other carriers remain as scheduled, it added.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, slipped as much as 3.1 per cent on Dec 5 in Mumbai as the chaos in its flight schedule dragged for a fourth day.

IndiGo plans to reduce its flight schedule from Dec 8 to ease the disruption triggered by the new rules, which limit pilots’ duty hours, India’s aviation regulator said after the country’s largest airline

cancelled more than 300 departures on Dec 4

.

Cabin crew shortages, combined with winter operational constraints, led to the increase in cancellations, the regulator said the day before. BLOOMBERG

