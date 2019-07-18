India to launch second lunar mission on July 22 after delay

BENGALURU (REUTERS, AFP) - India's space agency said on Thursday (July 18) it would launch the country's second lunar mission on July 22, after the original launch was called off due to a'technical snag' earlier this week.

Chandrayaan-2, built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is now scheduled to be launched at 0913 GMT (1443 IST, 5.13pm ) on July 22, ISRO said in a tweet.

Media reports on Tuesday said Monday's launch of the country's landmark mission to land a spacecraft on the moon was aborted less than one hour before liftoff due to a fuel leak in the rocket engine.

ISRO had not given an explanation for the technical issue.