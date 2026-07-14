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India to ban import of goods made using forced labour amid US probe

India’s foreign trade body will investigate whether imported goods were made using forced labour.

NEW DELHI – India has prohibited the import of goods produced using forced labour, the trade ministry said on July 14 , in a move that could help avert new tariffs from a probe by the United States.

The Asian nation is one of the several countries facing proposed new US trade tariffs of up to 12.5 per cent over allegations they failed to prohibit import of goods produced with forced labour.

The ministry’s notification, dated July 13 , said it empowers “the central government to prohibit, by notification, the import of goods produced or manufactured, wholly or in part, through the use of forced labour”.

India’s foreign trade body will investigate whether imported goods were made using forced labour and, if evidence is found, recommend that the government ban imports of those products after consultations, according to the notification.

The notification will come into force after 30 days.

Like most countries, the bulk of goods from India currently face a 10 per cent US tariff. But Washington is expected to introduce steeper tariffs through two separate probes into forced labour and excess industrial capacity. REUTERS