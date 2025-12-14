India tightens pollution curbs in New Delhi, halts construction

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Anti-smog sprinklers on lamp posts in New Delhi. New Delhi and its surrounding suburbs rank among the world’s most polluted places.

– India stepped up anti-pollution curbs in New Delhi and nearby areas after a sudden spike in airborne toxins.

The government ordered a temporary halt to non-essential construction, shut stone crushers and mining operations, and advised schools to shift to online classes where feasible, according to an environment ministry statement late on Dec 13. Older diesel and petrol vehicles were barred from roads across the National Capital Region, it said.

New Delhi and its surrounding suburbs rank among the world’s most polluted places, with winter smog worsened by crop burning, firecrackers, traffic, industry and year-round construction dust.

Despite periodic emergency curbs, air quality frequently breaches safe limits, contributing to a heavy burden of respiratory disease.

New Delhi’s air quality index surged to 555 at 10.30am on Dec 14, according to IQAir, which collects global pollution data. A level below 101 is considered acceptable, and a value above 300 is classified as hazardous.

Neighbouring states were asked to consider additional emergency steps, including closing colleges, the ministry said.

Children, the elderly and people with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions were advised to avoid outdoor activity and stay indoors as much as possible. Bloomberg