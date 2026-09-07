India teams search for trapped after deadly Delhi building collapse

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Disaster agency teams, as well as fire and police teams, are using heavy machinery as well as sniffer dogs to locate anyone who may be trapped.

NEW DELHI – Indian rescue teams searched the rubble of a building collapse in New Delhi on Sept 7, a day after the five-storey block crashed down killing at least six people, officials said.

Emergency teams fear there are people still trapped in the rubble.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which treated victims from the collapse, said its trauma centre received 10 people.

“Out of the 10 patients, five were brought dead, while one patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to his injuries,” AIIMS said in a statement.

Disaster agency teams, as well as fire and police teams, are using heavy machinery as well as sniffer dogs to locate anyone who may be trapped.

The Satya Niketan area is home to hundreds of university students living in crowded accommodation. Building collapses are frequent in India, and illegal structures are common.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident was “distressing”. AFP