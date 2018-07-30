India strips four million people of citizenship in Assam

GUWAHATI (AFP) - India on Monday (July 30) stripped four million people of citizenship in the northeastern state of Assam, under a controversial draft citizenship list that has sparked fears of deportation of largely Bengali-speaking Muslims.

"It's a historic day for Assam and India as a whole. We have achieved a milestone of publishing the first complete draft NRC (National Register of Citizens)," Mr Shailesh, the registrar general of India, who uses one name, said at a press conference.

Those left out of the list will however get "ample opportunity" to appeal and have their names included in the final list, he added.