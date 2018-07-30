India strips four million people of citizenship in Assam

Villagers wait outside the National Register of Citizens centre to get their documents verified by government officials, at Mayong Village in Morigaon district, Assam, on July 8, 2018.
Villagers wait outside the National Register of Citizens centre to get their documents verified by government officials, at Mayong Village in Morigaon district, Assam, on July 8, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

GUWAHATI (AFP) - India on Monday (July 30) stripped four million people of citizenship in the northeastern state of Assam, under a controversial draft citizenship list that has sparked fears of deportation of largely Bengali-speaking Muslims.

"It's a historic day for Assam and India as a whole. We have achieved a milestone of publishing the first complete draft NRC (National Register of Citizens)," Mr Shailesh, the registrar general of India, who uses one name, said at a press conference.

Those left out of the list will however get "ample opportunity" to appeal and have their names included in the final list, he added.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
7 dishes to satisfy your cheese craving