NEW DELHI - Is a third wave inevitable? That is the question many are asking as an easing of Covid-19 restrictions has seen overcrowding at holiday destinations and market places, even as the authorities warn the next 100 days would be crucial for India's battle against the virus.

Health experts and epidemiologists believe a third wave of the pandemic is coming in the absence of strictly-enforced mask-wearing and social distancing, especially if the virus mutates further.