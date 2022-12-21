India set to become world’s fastest-growing economy on post-Covid spending boom

MUMBAI – India is set to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the year ahead, as a post-pandemic retail boom and recent bank balance-sheet repairs woo new investment, fuelling hot demand for everything from cars to televisions, coal and airliners.

The world’s fifth-largest economy is expected to grow 6 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, according to a survey by the Indian central bank.

While slower than the current fiscal year’s projected 6.8 per cent growth, the outlook contrasts with a bleaker 2023 projections in the United States, Europe and most noticeably China, a major Asian economic rival where a recent surge in Covid-19 infections is expected to hobble activity in 2023.

Importantly, conditions are better than not just the crippling slump during India’s devastating Covid-19 surge in 2021 but also the anaemic growth of the debt-saddled last decade.

The more upbeat mood is shoring up spending and investment in India, although the recovery is expected to be an uneven one, benefiting the urban and domestic sectors more than struggling rural and export-oriented parts of the economy.

“If India does everything right, we could see significant foreign inflows in the next one to two years,” said Mr Sridhar Sivaram, investment director at Enam Holdings, a privately managed investment group.

He is most bullish on Indian banks, which are having a “Cinderella moment” - a phrase popularised by billionaire-banker Uday Kotak, because of high credit demand and reduced defaults.

Economic activity picked up after a third wave of Covid-19 infections in 2021, which was less severe than feared and led to most restrictions being lifted, releasing pent-up demand for homes to cars and consumer goods in urban areas.

Mr Pradeep Bakshi, chief executive of consumer appliances company Voltas, said sales have been driven by a backlog of orders and easier financing options, such as buy-now-pay-later schemes, which reduce upfront payments for consumers.