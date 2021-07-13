India seeks ways to prevent terror strikes via drones

They have been used to drop weapons, drugs and even fake currency into India from across the border in Pakistan. But India's worst fears involving the misuse of drones came a step closer to being realised on June 27, after two such flying gadgets were deployed to drop explosive devices on an Indian Air Force station in Jammu.

The Indian authorities suspect the role of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror group, but have not ruled out the involvement of Pakistani state agencies. Pakistan has denied involvement.