India’s semiconductor sector heats up amid US support

NEW DELHI - India’s semiconductor space is heating up, with the country likely to be a beneficiary of the tussle between the United States and China for technological supremacy.

The US, which in 2022 introduced export controls, among other measures, to restrict the sale of chips or chip-making equipment to China, has sought to encourage India’s fledgling semiconductor industry.

The two countries discussed “bilateral collaboration on resilient semiconductor supply chains” and manufacturing at the inaugural meeting of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology on Feb 1.

The talks took place a day after the US Semiconductor Industry Association and India Electronics and Semiconductor Association set up a taskforce to explore private initiatives on semiconductors.

A day after the talks, American firm General Atomics (GA) announced that it had partnered with Indian startup 3rdiTech to co-develop semiconductor technologies. The two companies will develop products for the defence sector.

“With GA, we have a deep strategic partnership to co-create and co-innovate semiconductor products that will serve integral national security interests,” said a statement from 3rdiTech.

It noted that semiconductors enable communication, precision guidance and vision during the night and poor weather, all of which are essential for any modern military.

The plans for US-India cooperation come in the wake of a flurry of announcements over the past six months in the Indian semiconductor industry.

Foxconn, a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer, has entered a joint venture worth US$19.5 billion (S$27.9 billion) with India’s Vedanta Group to make semiconductors in the western state of Gujarat.

The joint venture has applied for government incentives to set up a semiconductor fab, which is a plant that manufactures integrated circuits from raw silicon wafers, in Dholera in Gujarat state.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said on Tuesday that the target is to manufacture 40,000 wafers a month in around two-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, Israel-based International Semiconductors Consortium is looking at investing US$3 billion to set up a fabrication plant in the southern state of Karnataka.

Tata Sons is also going to build a “semiconductor assembly testing business” and was in talks with other firms, its chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in December.

Plans such as these are being fuelled by a US$10 billion government incentive programme covering up to 50 per cent of project costs, which was announced in 2021 to attract chip manufacturers to India.