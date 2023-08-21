India’s personal data protection law welcomed but concerns raised over state surveillance

NEW DELHI – Amid longstanding concerns over rampant use of personal data in India, a new law to address the issue is seen as a major step for the nation’s growing digital economy, estimated to grow sixfold to touch US$1 trillion (S$1.4 trillion) in eight years’ time.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which received presidential assent on Aug 11, gives individuals the legal power to deny or grant approval for the use of their personal data.

Under the Act, written consent is required for use of personal data, defined as “any data about an individual who is identifiable by or in relation to such data”. Personal data has to be deleted when its purpose has been fulfilled or consent is withdrawn, according to the new law.

A Data Protection Board will look into any violations with penalties ranging from 10,000 rupees (S$163) to 25 million rupees to be paid to the Consolidated Fund of India, a government account. This includes failing to put in “reasonable security safeguards” to prevent breaches.

The Act also gives the government, including any of its agencies, the right to access personal data without consent under national security interests, which civil society and opposition members argue gives scope for increased state surveillance.

Legal experts and rights groups have underlined their concern over the law especially over the potential for unfettered government surveillance.

“It (the law) prescribes duties for those who collect data, and confers rights on those whose data is collected. But it also grants unchecked powers to the government, including to exempt entities from having to comply with the law, block services and demand disclosure of information,” said Ms Namrata Maheshwari, Asia Pacific Policy Counsel at Access Now, a non-profit organisation working on digital rights.

India’s Internet economy is estimated to grow more than fivefold to US$1 trillion by 2030, amid a growing demand for digital products and services, according to a joint research report released on June 6 by Google, Singapore-headquartered global investment company Temasek and global management consulting firm Bain and Company.

The report estimated that India’s Internet economy was in the range of US$155 billion to US$175 billion in 2022.

According to the report, entitled The e-Conomy of a Billion Connected Indians, the growth of the Internet economy will be driven by the growth of digital businesses and Indians making more transactions online.

Against this backdrop, cyber lawyer and expert Pavan Duggal said it is crucial for India to have a data protection law, which comes six years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling that privacy is a fundamental right of every citizen.

“The data protection law is a remarkable step forward for the reason that for the first time in India, the country has legislation for protection of data. This assumes significance because people are inundated with calls from all kinds of entities,” he added.

But he noted: “This law doesn’t define anything which is criminal in nature. An individual can’t go to the police. There is no encouragement for users to come under the law.”