India’s Modi moves quickly to secure coalition support to form new government

NEW DELHI – India’s caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun the process of forming a coalition government, launching swiftly into negotiations with key allies on June 5 after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to gain a majority on its own in the tightly contested general election.

A meeting between Mr Modi and alliance leaders was held at the prime minister’s residence, with talks centring on staking a claim to forming the next government.

Those in attendance included party leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which won 292 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha or Lower House of Parliament after votes were tallied on June 4.

“We all unanimously choose respected NDA leader Narendra Modi as our leader,” a BJP-issued alliance statement said on June 5. It said the NDA government would “preserve India’s heritage” and work for the “all-round development of the country”.

The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India) bloc, of which the Congress Party is a member, also held a meeting, and has said it would continue its fight against Mr Modi.

Media reports said Mr Modi would be sworn in along with his Cabinet colleagues by President Droupadi Murmu on June 8 in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the president. However, there was no official confirmation as yet.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Modi – as part of the procedural formality for government formation – tendered his resignation, along with those of his Cabinet colleagues, to President Murmu, who asked him to carry on as caretaker in the interim, her office said on June 5.

Under the Indian system, the president will invite the party with the largest number of seats to form the government and preside over the swearing-in ceremony, after which the government can start work immediately.

Mr Modi returned to power for a rare third term, but simultaneously suffered an electoral setback as his party failed to secure an outright majority for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago.

The BJP won only 240 seats this time round, falling short of a simple majority on its own by 32 seats, thus increasing its reliance on its regional allies.

In the Lok Sabha, 272 is the overall majority for a party to form the government on its own. The BJP had aimed to win 370 seats in this election.

Prior to this, the BJP had garnered a majority on its own, winning 282 and 303 seats in the 2014 and 2019 polls respectively, allowing Mr Modi to govern pretty much on his own without the interference of others all this while.

Mr Modi will now have to compromise and take into account the sentiments of principal allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, and Janata Dal (United), or JDU, from the eastern Bihar state, to run his coalition government.