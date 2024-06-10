India’s Modi chooses old faces in new Cabinet but portfolios yet to be announced

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet will see the return of several old faces from his earlier administration, although there is no clarity on the positions they will hold, including the key finance post.

Mr Modi was sworn into office for a third consecutive term on June 9, followed by his council of ministers – a group that consists of 30 Cabinet ministers. Nineteen of them are from Mr Modi’s previous Cabinet, including allies like former home minister Amit Shah, and Ms Nirmala Sitharaman, who helmed the finance ministry.

Some of the new faces include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J. P. Nadda and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Five of the new appointees are from the BJP’s coalition partners, whom Mr Modi has been forced to share power with after his party lost its majority in the Parliament.

A statement is expected later on June 10 that will outline the portfolios of the ministers who took the oath of office on June 9. A Cabinet meeting is scheduled for 5pm local time (7.30pm Singapore time), according to the prime minister’s office.

Here’s a look at some of the key names in the likely Cabinet:

Amit Shah