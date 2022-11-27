India’s medical education under scrutiny as students run into Ukraine and China headwinds

NEW DELHI - Mr Vishwanath Kumar has been trying to get into a medical college since 2019 to pursue a career as a surgeon.

So far, the 21-year-old has been unsuccessful.

“I have dreamt of being a doctor since I was in school. I feel hopeful that I will get through this time,” said Mr Kumar, who missed getting a seat by 36 marks this year, and is now on his fifth and last attempt.

Mr Kumar is among millions of students desperately trying to get into medical schools in India.

The problem of shortage in medical seats has been highlighted by the return of students from Ukraine and China unable to graduate due to the war and the Covid-19 situation, respectively.

The government had to evacuate students from Ukraine in February when the war broke out, and in October issued an advisory asking students who had returned to Ukraine to evacuate.

Around 1,500 students, desperate to get their medical degrees, have reportedly refused to evacuate.

China recently started allowing Indian students to return.

All this has raised questions over why so many students are travelling abroad for medical studies every year.

The answer: Too many students and too few seats.

Some 1.7 million students on average compete for 80,000 seats for undergraduate courses under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) every year. This translates to about 10 students competing for a seat.

It is mandatory to pass NEET with top marks, to stand a chance to get into one of the 600 medical colleges in both the public and private sectors.

Students unable to get into Indian schools go overseas. About 20,000 to 25,000 students go to countries such as Russia, Ukraine, China and the Philippines every year to pursue medicine.

Also, there is the problem of fees.

On average, government colleges charge 120,000 rupees (S$2,020) a year, while for private medical colleges, the fee can go up to 10 million rupees a year. In comparison, some foreign colleges charge only 2.5 million rupees.