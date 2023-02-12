India’s home-grown semi-high-speed train is at centre of railway modernisation

NEW DELHI – Indians may have to wait before they travel by bullet train but a home-grown, semi-high-speed version called Vande Bharat is picking up speed, becoming the most visible sign of a railway modernisation drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb 10 flagged off two Vande Bharat trains, which can travel at a maximum speed of 160kmh, from the nation’s financial capital Mumbai to Solapur (a textile hub about 450km away) and Shirdi (a major pilgrimage site about 246km away).

“It is a reflection of speed and scale of India’s growth,” he said.

This takes the total number of the semi-high-speed trains to 10 since 2019, connecting 17 states.

The government is planning to launch 75 such trains this year before India heads into general elections next year, and 400 in three years’ time.

Said a railway ministry official: “The basic purpose is that people should get a better experience of the railways. They (Vande Bharat) are next-generation trains in terms of speed, facilities and convenience. They cut down travel time (compared to other trains) by at least 15 to 20 per cent.”

“All major cities will be connected throughout the country,” added the official.

Fares range from 500 rupees (S$8) to just short of 3,000 rupees.

Unlike other trains in India, the Vande Bharat ones have automatic doors, revolving seats, hands-free taps, CCTV cameras and meters for passengers to check the speed.

They are made at a state-owned factory in southern city Chennai, with additional manufacturing announced in the northern cities of Latur in Gujarat and Sonipath in Haryana state and via private participation.

India has one of the largest railway networks in the world, with tickets kept affordable. Between April and November last year, state-run Indian Railways carried over 4.184 billion passengers. Before the pandemic, the trains on average transported 22 million passengers every day.

The speedy roll-out of the semi-high-speed trains comes even as India’s first bullet-train project, connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai, faced multiple delays, due to issues like land acquisition.

The initial deadline of 2023 is set to be missed, with no fresh target announced. Japan is providing a loan covering 81 per cent of the project cost at an interest rate of 0.1 per cent per annum with the repayment period stretching to 50 years.

Still, the Modi government is betting big on the railways. The annual budget, presented on Feb 1, hiked the capital outlay for railways by 48 per cent to 2.4 trillion rupees from last year’s 1.62 trillion rupees.

Plans include a launch of India’s first hydrogen-powered train between Kalka and Shimla – the narrow gauge railway track is deemed a Unesco world heritage site – this year.