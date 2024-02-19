Delhi ‘development’ demolition threatens priceless heritage, sparks heartbreak

NEW DELHI – For nine centuries, Indians prayed at the forest shrine of Baba Haji Rozbih, a revered Sufi saint whose grave is one of the capital Delhi’s oldest Islamic sites. Then, in early February, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) reduced the site to rubble.

It was the latest victim of a “demolition programme” which has cleared “illegal religious structures”, including a mosque, tombs, shrines, and Hindu temples. The destruction has sparked heartbreak among residents and worried warnings from historians at the loss of priceless heritage.

“It’s a blow… to the history that made India what it is today,” said historian and author Rana Safvi.

The demolitions come at a sensitive time, as Hindu nationalists have been emboldened to claim ancient Islamic monuments for the country’s majority faith.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January inaugurated a temple in the northern city of Ayodhya, which was built on the site of a centuries-old mosque. Its destruction by Hindu zealots in 1992 sparked sectarian riots that killed 2,000 people nationwide, most of them Muslims.

General elections due in 2024 are expected to begin in April, with Mr Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party widely tipped to win.

The Delhi demolition campaign is officially about development, and it has targeted Hindu structures as well as Muslim ones.

But the DDA has not given details on what, if anything, will replace the razed structures, many of which were built hundreds of years before current zoning rules were put in place.

“This shrine was of a Sufi saint who was one of the earliest – if not the earliest – to come to Delhi,” said Ms Safvi.

“I have seen people of all faiths going and paying reverence to the saint.”