India’s Gurugram, a busy hub near Delhi, sees communal violence, shocking residents

NEW DELHI - Information technology and commercial hub Gurugram, where top multinational companies like Google, Microsoft and American Express have offices, was on edge after a spillover of communal tensions from a neighbouring district.

The violence first broke out in neighbouring Nuh on Monday after Hindus and Muslims clashed during a religious procession by Hindu nationalist groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Hundreds of Hindus taking part in the procession reportedly took refuge in a temple, which was surrounded by a violent mob.

Five were left dead in the Muslim-dominated district, including two police officers and a Bajrang Dal activist.

The outbreak subsequently spread northward to Gurugram, which is a little over 20km south of capital city Delhi.

Dozens of small shops and cars were set ablaze or vandalised, as mobs targeted businesses mostly owned by Muslims – a minority in the district – over Monday and Tuesday.

Mr Ashaphak, whose name has only one word, hid in a neighbouring building as a mob went on a rampage through his eatery Avan Dhaba, breaking windows and furniture, in Badhshahpur on Tuesday.

“They were looking for me. All the boys I employ are Hindus. I serve only vegetarian food. But they still targeted me,” said Mr Ashaphak, who has since fled Gurugram after filing a case at the local police station nearby.

He remains agitated. “I will stay in my village in Uttar Pradesh for now. I am scared for my life. But I want justice.”

An armed mob about 100-strong attacked a mosque in Gurugram, setting it on fire. Deputy Imam Mohammad Saad was later found dead with multiple stab wounds.

The 22-year-old mosque official was supposed to return home later that day to his village in the state of Bihar, some 1,000km away, and had assured his family that he was safe, his brother told local media.

“He reassured me that the situation was normal, as at least two police vehicles had been deployed outside the mosque,” his brother Shadaab Anwar, 30, told The Indian Express newspaper.