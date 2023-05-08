India’s growing economy attracts Western luxury brands

NEW DELHI – In the heart of Mumbai, the interiors of two 100-year-old heritage buildings are being completely refurbished to house department store Galeries Lafayette, which will have more than 200 luxury and designer brands.

Spread across 90,000 sq ft, the luxury department store, a tie-up between the high-end French department store chain and Indian firm Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, will open in 2024.

Coming up in the city’s Fort area, an upmarket location for high-end stores, including those of Indian designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the niche department store is a response to the growing appetite for luxury in the country.

“This collaboration is a strong signal of our belief in the growing depth of the luxury market in India,” said Mr R. Sathyajit, CEO of the luxury division at Aditya Birla.

He said: “This growth is largely driven by aspirational young and affluent consumers with global exposure who are willing to spend on luxury products and experiences, a rise in entrepreneurship, a strong middle class, and deeper penetration of e-commerce.”

The tie-up also includes launching an e-commerce platform and a store in Delhi.

Unlike China, India may not have been a major market for Western luxury brands amid challenges of finding retail space and being a tough place to do business amid complex regulations.

But that seems to be changing due to the increased spending power in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, which is expected to grow at an estimated 6 per cent in 2023 in spite of a global slowdown.