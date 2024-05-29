India’s exit poll industry faces biggest credibility test after record election

BENGALURU – As the last phase of the marathon Indian election concludes on June 1, think-tanks and polling agencies are preparing to release a flurry of exit poll results to try to project the winner and the extent of the victory.

Exit polls, conducted immediately after voting ends, are the penultimate spectacle before the Election Commission announces the results on June 4.

This election – the largest in India’s history – will test the credibility of the highly competitive exit poll industry, which has grown rapidly, fuelled by tie-ups with media groups and breathless political discussions with TV pundits.

“You may ask why spend time and money on exit polls when results are (out) in just three days, but the fact is that across the world, there is huge interest in knowing who might be winning before we know who has won,” said English news channel India Today’s senior anchor Rajdeep Sardesai.

At least a dozen organisations have been conducting exit polls to understand voter behaviour and choices in the world’s largest democracy.

Indians have been voting in national parliamentary elections in a seven-phase election for 543 constituencies since April 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third term in the Lok Sabha, or lower house of the parliament.

While pre-poll surveys showed Mr Modi remaining popular, pollsters now face the challenge of assessing what low voter turnout, heatwave conditions, and the growing frequency of religiously laced comments from the prime minister mean for election results.

While voting is underway, India’s election commission does not allow exit polls to be conducted, and their results published or publicised. So pollsters begin their work 30 minutes after the last vote is cast in every phase across the country.

After each phase, exit pollsters ask voters which political party they supported. Some also conduct opinion polls before the elections and a post-poll survey, done a few days after each voting phase.

The final tally can be announced only after the very last voting day.

In 2024, polling fever has reached epidemic proportions because nearly a billion voters are casting their ballot in the election, with a record 744 political parties and 8,360 candidates contesting.

In addition, because the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won nearly all seats in many states in the previous election in 2019, pollsters are seeing it as the Modi government’s election to lose.

Predicting election outcomes in a chaotic, diverse and unpredictable country like India is risky business. So exit polls do get it wrong.