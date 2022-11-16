India’s digital rupee trial raises hopes of cheaper digital transactions

The RBI concept note said a digital rupee could provide citizens with “a convenient, electronic form of central bank money". PHOTO: REUTERS
Nirmala Ganapathy
India Bureau Chief
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
11 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI - India’s digital rupee, trials of which were launched on Nov 1, is aimed at transforming the financial system into one that is more efficient and cheaper, reducing dependence on cash and offering an alternative to crypto-currency.

Still, analysts said that any large-scale adoption of the digital currency would depend on multiple factors, from increasing digital literacy to ensuring anonymity in transactions as is the case with physical notes, and convincing people to use the e-rupee amid multiple digital payment options including e-wallets.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top