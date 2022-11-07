India’s decision to set up committees to oversee online content moderation raises concerns

NEW DELHI - Ensuring online platforms remain accountable to their users is the rationale the Indian government put forth for its recent decision to set up grievance committees to oversee content moderation decisions of social media firms as well as other platforms such as matrimonial websites, dating apps and e-commerce providers.

Formalised as part of a set of amendments to the country’s IT law that came into effect on Oct 28, the move, aimed at giving Indians more weight in disputes with online platforms, has reignited concerns around potential greater government control of online content.