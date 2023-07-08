India’s coaching industry feeds on dreams of making it to elite tech institutes

An advertisement for a coaching institution outside the railway station in Kota, a city known as India's coaching hub. ST PHOTO: DEBARSHI DASGUPTA
In the Radha Krishna Temple in Kota, messages pleading for divine help are scribbled by students on the walls. ST PHOTO: DEBARSHI DASGUPTA
Debarshi Dasgupta
India Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
KOTA, India - In April, Abhishek Anand, a 17-year-old student, moved more than 1,200km away from his home in Jharkhand, a state in eastern India. The destination was Kota in Rajasthan, a city in India’s west known for its coaching industry that prepares children for college entrance exams.

It was the first step in a journey that Abhishek hopes will lead him to a spot at one of the country’s Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), prestigious institutions that have produced leaders of top firms such as Google, Twitter, FedEx and IBM.

