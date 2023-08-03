India’s changes to forest conservation laws could be more harmful than helpful, experts warn

BENGALURU - New changes to India’s forest conservation laws that the government says will help the country create carbon sinks and tackle climate change could instead drastically increase deforestation, environment groups have warned.

The Indian Parliament’s Lower House on July 16 passed a Bill that significantly amends India’s Forest Conservation Act of 1980. The Upper House passed it on August 2 amid objections from some opposition leaders.

The Act – enacted to prevent mass deforestation – mandates central government approval before any forest land can be used for non-forest purposes.

But the new changes effectively redefine “forests” to exclude those not officially recognised by the government.

The amendments could lead to nearly 200,000 square kilometres of forest land – more than a quarter of India’s forests – losing their legal protection, according to a letter from over 400 ecologists submitted to the Environment Minister in July.

“Through much of our work, we have seen that these forests are extremely biodiverse and are vital habitats for thousands of non-human species… One could argue that this is not just an amendment but an entirely new Act,” the ecologists wrote in their letter to the minister.

The amendments also remove the requirement for government approval for any project related to national security within 100km of the country’s borders, signalling that security trumps environment protection in these areas.

The conservationists say this could endanger important and ecologically fragile Himalayan forests in states that share disputed borders with Pakistan and China.

Additionally, the amendments propose to encourage eco-tourism by waiving clearance requirements for zoos, safaris “and other purposes” that the government may specify in the future.

Indigenous forest-dwelling groups say the changes ignore their legal right to deny consent to projects on forest lands.

Mr Bhupender Yadav, India’s Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, said the primary objective of the Bill was to “increase the forest area of the country to meet our goals of conservation of forests, conservation of biodiversity and the challenges posed by climate change”.

Another stated objective was “to ensure development of vital security infrastructures, especially along the international border areas”.

These amendments come at a crucial point in India’s battle against climate change.