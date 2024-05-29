India’s capital records highest-ever temperature at 49.9 deg C

NEW DELHI - Temperatures in India’s capital soared to a record-high 49.9 deg C on May 28, the government’s weather bureau said.

The India Meteorological Department, which reported “severe heatwave conditions”, recorded the temperatures at two Delhi suburb stations – Narela and Mungeshpur.

Forecasters predict similar temperatures on May 29.

In May 2022, parts of Delhi hit 49.2 deg C, Indian media reported at the time.

India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures.

But years of scientific research have found that climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

New Delhi authorities have also warned of the risk of water shortages as the capital swelters in an intense heatwave – cutting supplies to some areas.

Water Minister Atishi Marlena has called for “collective responsibility” to stop wasteful water use, the Times of India newspaper reported on May 29.

“To address the problem of water scarcity, we have taken a slew of measures such as reducing water supply from twice a day to once a day in many areas,” Ms Atishi said, as reported by the Indian Express.

“The water thus saved will be rationed and supplied to water-deficient areas where supply lasts only 15 to 20 minutes a day,” she added.

The country’s meteorological department warned of the heat’s impact on health, especially for infants, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

At the same time, West Bengal state and the north-eastern state of Mizoram have been hit by gales and lashing rains from Cyclone Remal, which hit India and Bangladesh on May 26, killing more than 38 people.

Bangladesh’s Meteorological Department said the cyclone was “one of the longest in the country’s history”, blaming climate change for the shift. AFP