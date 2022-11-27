India’s blooming love affair with the sakura

NEW DELHI - Dr Dinabandhu Sahoo was on a trip to talk up the economic potential of seaweeds in India, but that visit also sowed the seed for a similar campaign to drum up support for cherry blossoms.

It was March 2014. Dr Sahoo was in Shillong, capital of the hilly north-eastern Meghalaya state, to deliver a TEDx talk on cultivation and utilisation of seaweeds when a tree, with its glossy bark and iconic dainty flowers, caught the marine biologist’s attention from his hotel room.

Dr Sahoo, 60, familiar with the sakura tree from his frequent visits to Japan, knew what he was looking at – it was an unlikely cherry blossom tree in India.

He asked some locals if they had any idea about the tree, but they knew little. Further research told him it was a specimen of prunus cerasoides, a cherry blossom tree endemic to the Himalayan region.

With visuals of crowds enraptured by cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Tokyo playing on his mind, the sakura, he thought, could similarly generate tourism and promote livelihood opportunities in the north-east, one of India’s lesser developed regions.

A seemingly improbable idea germinated in him that day. “I thought if I ever return to the north-east, I would create a cherry blossom festival,” Dr Sahoo told The Straits Times. “I said I will make it happen for India.”

More than eight years on, and with the support of local state governments and many stakeholders who participated in the planting of over 60,000 cherry blossom saplings and continue to support their upkeep, that vision is a blooming reality.

India has two annual successful cherry blossom festivals – one in Shillong and the other in Mao Gate in Manipur (another north-eastern state) – embodying its growing love affair with the sakura.

What was once a tree that locals chopped for wood now enjoys protection from volunteer groups. A tree that locals planted sporadically to demarcate individual plots of land now embellishes vast expanses of roadsides, parks and hillocks.

And the sakura has not disappointed. In their mesmerising full floral glory at the onset of each winter – usually towards the end of November – these trees draw thousands of visitors, revving up the local economy and bringing in much-needed revenue for locals.

“Every section has got benefits,” said Mr A. Kaikho, convenor of the organising committee of the Mao Cherry Blossom Cum Flower Festival, listing taxi drivers, hotel owners as well as farmers who sell their fresh produce at the festival as some of the beneficiaries.

Launched in 2017, the latest edition was held from Nov 22 to 24 with an estimated footfall of around 40,000 visitors who enjoyed a mosaic of cultural performances and food stalls.