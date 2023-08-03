India’s biofuel targets at risk as government cuts rice supply to distilleries

India, the world’s biggest exporter of rice, imposed a ban on exports of non-basmati white rice to cool domestic prices on July 20. PHOTO: REUTERS
Debarshi Dasgupta
India Correspondent
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago
NEW DELHI - India could fall short of its biofuel production targets in 2023 because of a crunch in rice supply, dealing a potential blow to the country’s ambitious plans to use ethanol to cut fossil fuel imports and reduce vehicular emissions.

The government aims to blend petrol sold across the country with 12 per cent ethanol, produced domestically mostly from sugarcane and rice, by the end of October. However, the government-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) stopped supplying “surplus rice” in early July to distilleries that produce this biofuel.

