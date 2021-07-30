India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally at 31.57 million

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - India reported on Friday (July 30) 44,230 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, government data showed.

The nationwide tally of infections reached 31.57 million, according to the health ministry.

The country reported 555 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 423,217 fatalities, data showed.

Repeated lockdowns have caused unemployment to soar and wiped out the savings of many households in India, where families impacted by the pandemic had to fund treatment for sick relatives themselves, often borrowing the money.

India has lifted tens of millions of people out of extreme poverty in the last decade, but the World Bank has said the pandemic has reversed that trend, at least temporarily.

A Reuters survey found that borrowing had risen by three times since the pandemic hit in March 2020 and about half of that was taken out the past six months.

As India struggles to balance reining in Covid-19 with reopening, campaigners say a shadow pandemic of hunger is taking root.

India ranked 94th of 107 countries in last year's Global Hunger Index, which described its hunger level as "serious".