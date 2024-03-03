India renews its push for rooftop solar power

Mr Amit Mehta with his rooftop solar unit that he set up in 2021, in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar locality. ST PHOTO: DEBARSHI DASGUPTA
Debarshi Dasgupta
India Correspondent
Updated
Mar 03, 2024, 05:48 AM
Published
Mar 03, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI - The rooftop terraces in Mr Amit Mehta’s neighbourhood are mostly populated by plastic water tanks, satellite television antennas and a smattering of Hindu religious flags that flutter in the spring breeze. His home in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar locality, however, has a rare additional feature – a rooftop solar unit.

Mr Mehta opted to go solar in 2021, driven by a desire to cut his ecological footprint as well as his monthly electricity bill of around 8,000 rupees (S$130). Since then, his monthly spending on electricity from the grid has shrunk to about 420 rupees, with the bulk of the seven-member household’s energy consumption drawn from his solar unit.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top