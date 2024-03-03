India renews its push for rooftop solar power

NEW DELHI - The rooftop terraces in Mr Amit Mehta’s neighbourhood are mostly populated by plastic water tanks, satellite television antennas and a smattering of Hindu religious flags that flutter in the spring breeze. His home in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar locality, however, has a rare additional feature – a rooftop solar unit.

Mr Mehta opted to go solar in 2021, driven by a desire to cut his ecological footprint as well as his monthly electricity bill of around 8,000 rupees (S$130). Since then, his monthly spending on electricity from the grid has shrunk to about 420 rupees, with the bulk of the seven-member household’s energy consumption drawn from his solar unit.