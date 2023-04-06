India removes sections critical of right-wing Hinduism from school textbooks, raising worries over ‘whitewashing’

NEW DELHI - The assassination of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi is a dark chapter in the country’s history, one that students have read about for years in their political science and history textbooks.

From the textbooks, 17- to 18-year-old students in Grade 12 learnt that the assassin, Nathuram Godse, was “a Brahmin from Pune” and “the editor of an extremist Hindu newspaper who had denounced Gandhiji as an appeaser of Muslims”.

Students also read that Gandhi was “particularly disliked by those who wanted India to become a country for the Hindus, just as Pakistan was for Muslims”. And that his “steadfast pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists so much that they made several attempts to assassinate Gandhiji”.

But, as students returned to school for the new academic year that began in April, these passages, which students had studied for more than 15 years, were missing from their textbooks.

The Indian Express newspaper reported these deletions on Wednesday, prompting an outcry from academics as well as opposition politicians, who accused the government of “whitewashing” the curriculum.

The revision was carried out by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCert), an autonomous government organisation that develops textbooks used widely across the country.

Among the sections deleted is one that mentions how organisations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were “banned for some time” following the assassination as part of a government crackdown on organisations “that were spreading communal hatred”.

RSS is a right-wing Hindu socio-political organisation that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member, shares umbilical links with.

These changes covering up the controversial track record of Hindu right-wing forces in India are raising troubling questions for the BJP-led government, which has seen some of its leaders even praise Godse.

Another deletion is a reference in Grade 11 NCert textbooks to the 2002 Gujarat riots, which talks about how class, religion and ethnicities often lead to segregation of residential areas and cites. The riots, in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed, occurred when Mr Modi was chief minister of the state.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court upheld a ruling clearing him of complicity in the riots.

These surreptitious changes are on top of those announced in June 2022 as part of a textbook “rationalisation” exercise for grades six to 12 to reduce the academic load and help students catch up following the Covid-19 pandemic.