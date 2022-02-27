India remains equidistant between Russia and US on Ukraine, amid challenges closer to home

NEW DELHI - India has continued to maintain an equilibrium between Russia and the United States over Ukraine, refusing to be drawn into a faraway conflict that could upset diplomatic calculations closer to home.

It has close ties with Russia, a major defence partner, and its bilateral relationship with the US remains increasingly crucial. Both partnerships are critical for handling of threats closer to home - from China to Pakistan.

India expectedly abstained from a vote in the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday (Feb 25) brought by the Western nations asking Russia to stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw all troops immediately.

The vote had three abstentions, including from China and the United Arab Emirates, with Russia vetoing the resolution against 11 votes in favour.

Analysts' assessment is that India's position is based on its national interest, which is served best by not taking sides over Ukraine.

"I think in some ways this is a reflection of India perhaps being relatively pragmatic about its own situation. Ironically, if India has to manage China, India can't do it without both. You need Russia and the West," said Professor Harsh Pant, director of studies and head of the Strategic Studies Programme at Observer Research Foundation.

"The challenge is how do you balance it out. The short term versus the long term. India of course in the long term needs the West more than it needs Russia. In the short term, India can't afford to antagonise Russia, with 60 per cent to 70 per cent of our arms of Russian vintage. A public denunciation of Russia is not an easy thing for India. And that's what gets reflected in this abstention."

India's abstention did not come as a surprise, at least within India, as the South Asian country had also abstained from a procedural vote to discuss the Ukraine issue at the UNSC.

Russia, with only Chinese support, lost the vote 10 versus 2 with three abstentions - and a discussion was held.

India has diversified while continuing to source defence equipment from Russia, a relationship described as time-tested and a "special and privileged partnership".

Still, its growing relationship with the US due to the threat emanating from China has in recent years put pressure on the India-Russia relationship.

Russia, which in turn has drawn closer to Pakistan and China, has also been critical of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a grouping involving the US, Japan, Australia and India.

Still, the relationship has weathered these pressures, with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan seeing India intensify its outreach to Russia amid a greater focus on Central Asia.