India relaxes rules to support right to ‘die with dignity’

NEW DELHI - Back in December 2020, Dr Nikhil Datar pledged to donate his organs and hopefully save lives even after his death. He took another step recently – this time to ensure his death is as painless and dignified as possible.

On Feb 24, the 53-year-old gynaecologist and obstetrician based in Mumbai reportedly became the first Indian to formalise a “living will” since the country’s Supreme Court relaxed rules in January, making it less cumbersome to draft such a document.

A living will, also known as an advanced medical directive, is a set of instructions that specify the medical or legal decisions that a person wants others to make for him if he is terminally ill and becomes unconscious or incapable of making these decisions. This can include authorisation to withhold or withdraw medical and surgical intervention.

“One of the offshoots of advances in medical care is the possibility of prolonging someone’s death meaninglessly,” Dr Datar told The Straits Times. “This severely compromises a dying person’s dignity. I don’t want to be stuck in that situation but to pass away happily, smoothly and in as pain-free a manner as possible.”

Dr Datar’s will authorises his wife to take decisions on his behalf, including the need to “accept or refuse treatment” as well as “withhold, withdraw life-sustaining measures” in case he develops an “incurable, irreversible illness”.

Passive euthanasia was legalised in India in 2018 for persons with a living will, but drafting such a document required the countersignature of a first class judicial magistrate, a judge who serves in the lower rungs of India’s criminal court structure.

However, in a country where courts are overburdened, access to such a judge is difficult, especially for laypersons unfamiliar with the labyrinthine networks of India’s lower judiciary.

“There’s a lack of knowledge even within the system itself about what needs to be done,” noted Dr Dhvani Mehta, a lawyer who represented Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine in its case filed in the Supreme Court in 2019 seeking a relaxation in rules for living wills.

She told ST that all judicial magistrates they approached to formalise such wills were not aware of the 2018 judgement that allowed people to create advanced medical directives. Neither did they have any idea about what had to be done.

“It required us to get an order from a higher judge, who would then designate the judicial magistrate to actually execute this directive,” she said.

The court has now done away with this process, allowing individuals instead to formalise such a document with attestation by public notaries or gazetted senior government officers, who are more accessible.

It also relaxed rules that involved three-tier checks — an internal medical board at the hospital for preliminary opinion, followed by another board constituted by the District Collector, before a final physical verification of the patient by a judicial magistrate.

The second board can now be constituted by the hospital but with a nominee from the Chief Medical Officer of the district, instead of being set up by the more senior and busy District Collector, and comprise doctors with fewer years of experience. Moreover, a judicial magistrate need not visit the patient and only has to be informed for record-keeping before directions in a living will are carried out.