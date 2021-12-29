India refuses to renew foreign funding permit for Mother Teresa's charity

Christmas decorations are still up at Nirmala Kennedy Centre, a home for the mentally ill run by the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in Kolkata. This includes a large nativity scene topped by a silver star and ringed by flower pots.

But this picture of calm at the centre yesterday belied a growing sense of unease over the Indian government's decision not to renew the permission necessary for Mother Teresa's MoC to secure foreign donations, leaving thousands who depend on them concerned about their future.

This decision, which comes during a Yuletide season tainted by growing attacks on Indian Christians by right-wing Hindu groups, has cut off a key funding source used by the charity to run its services for the poor.

India's Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday that it had refused to renew the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licence for MoC on Dec 25 because of "adverse inputs" from the charity, without clarifying what they were.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed that its renewal application had been turned down, adding that it would not operate its foreign funding accounts "until the matter is resolved".

MoC runs more than 750 care homes, besides schools and clinics, around the world.

Nirmala Kennedy Centre houses more than 385 mentally ill patients, with the majority living there for many years. Donations, including those from abroad, help MoC run centres such as this one, pay workers' salaries and buy expensive medicines.

Among those who gathered at the centre yesterday was Ms Rahima Bibi, a 60-year-old widow who has relied on medicines donated to her by the charity every month to treat her mentally ill son. The news that the charity's foreign donations have been suspended has those like Ms Bibi worried.

"I got medicines for 15 days today and I am already worried how I am going to buy medicines for the remaining 15 days," she said, adding that her family of five is forced to skip meals to buy medicines when she does not receive the full month's course from the charity.

"Where will I go if I can't get these medicines here?" Ms Bibi asked The Straits Times.

Ms Saleha Bibi, 45, a mentally ill patient who has been dependent on the charity for her medicines for more than six years, said: "We will be completely helpless."

The patients claim they receive less medicine at government hospitals than at the charity.

According to the annual financial returns filed by MoC for 2020-21, it received over 750 million rupees (S$13.6 million) from abroad from individual and institutional donors.

Expressing concern at the decision, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who belongs to the opposition All India Trinamool Congress, tweeted on Monday: "While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised."

One of the world's best-known Christian charities, the Kolkata-based MoC was founded in 1950 by Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun who relocated to India from her native Macedonia. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her humanitarian work.

The Narendra Modi-led government has been exerting greater control over foreign funding for charities and non-government organisations based in India. In the past, its restrictions have led to the freezing of bank accounts associated with Greenpeace and Amnesty International.

MoC was in the news earlier this month as well when a case was filed against its Children Home for Girls in Gujarat's Vadodara for alleged forceful conversions of beneficiaries to Christianity.

The organisation has denied the accusations.

The latest move does not affect MoC's ability to raise funds from domestic sources.

Local support for the charity has poured in, especially in Kolkata, where Mother Teresa enjoys an iconic status.

"Being born and brought up in Kolkata, I have had the privilege of working with Mother and have seen her work for the poorest of the poor," said Mr Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, general secretary of the United Interfaith Foundation - India, an organisation that in the past offered support to the needy.

"Serving humanity is our mission. We have informed them that we are ready to extend all help and support needed," he told ST.

A nun at Nirmala Kennedy Centre who did not wish to be named said she was not too worried by the government's move.

"Mother Teresa began her work with just five rupees and it has grown so much over 70 years," she told ST. "God will surely take care of us."