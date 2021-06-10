India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

India's total fatalities from Covid-19 now stand at 359,676.
India's total fatalities from Covid-19 now stand at 359,676.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    24 min ago

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - India reported on Thursday (June 10) the highest single-day death toll from Covid-19 in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state revised its figures to account for people who succumbed to the disease at home or in private hospitals.

The health department of Bihar, one of India's poorest states, revised its total Covid-19 related death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.

India's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.2 million after rising by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatalities are at 359,676, according to data from the Health Ministry.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 