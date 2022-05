NEW DELHI - The transaction was hyperlocal - an online order worth 37 rupees (S$0.66) for hydroponic coriander grown at a farm in Bangalore and delivered to a consumer in the city in less than 30 minutes.

It was this modest and quick order that kicked off the pilot run for a "game-changing" e-commerce initiative on April 29 backed by the Indian government that could create a domestic rival to the likes of biggies such as Amazon and the Walmart-backed Flipkart.