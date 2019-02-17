India raises import taxes on Pakistan goods after terror attack that killed dozens

MUMBAI (BLOOMBERG) - India raised duties on all goods imported from Pakistan following the withdrawal of most-favoured nation status to its neighbour after a terror attack last week killed dozens of Indian soldiers.

The basic customs duty on all Pakistan exports to India will be increased to 200 per cent immediately, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a post on Twitter.

Withdrawing the status to Pakistan could affect US$2.61 billion (S$3.5 billion) worth of bilateral trade, an Indian government official said last Friday (Feb 15).

Imports from Pakistan include fruit, salt, fuel and fertiliser, according to the International Trade Centre.

The move comes after 40 paramilitary personnel died and many others were injured in an assault last Thursday on a convoy in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack that took place in Pulwama near the state capital Srinagar.

Pakistan denied the allegations. Finance Minister Asad Umar said withdrawal of most-favoured nation status by India would not have any consequences for the economy.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will give a befitting reply to the attack.

"The security forces have been given full freedom to decide," said Mr Modi. "I want to tell the terror groups and their sponsors that they have committed a grave mistake for which they will now have to pay a very heavy price."