India pushes China for better market access, trade balance

The push to stabilise relations comes against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict and unpredictable US policies including tariffs that threaten to upend global trade.

NEW DELHI – India pressed China for better market access, predictable supply chains and steps to narrow the widening trade imbalance, as the two countries look to stabilise ties after years of border tensions.

These are important issues “that need to be addressed”, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Manila on July 22.

He said the resumption of direct flights, easier visa rules, the revival of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and restored border trade were welcome signs that ties were gradually normalising.

The push to stabilise relations comes against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict and unpredictable US policies including tariffs that threaten to upend global trade. That has given New Delhi and Beijing greater incentive to reduce bilateral frictions and diversify their strategic and economic options.

In April 2020, New Delhi tightened scrutiny of inflows from nations sharing a border with the country through the so-called Press Note 3 rules. The curbs were mostly aimed at intensifying oversight amid deteriorating relations with China, which culminated in a deadly Himalayan clash later that year.

Earlier in 2026, New Delhi eased those rules to support local manufacturing, signalling improving economic ties with its largest neighbor and geopolitical rival.

India will be hosting the BRICS summit this year, a grouping of emerging economies including China. “Let me take the opportunity to appreciate the support that China has given to various BRICS activities and initiatives during our chairship,” Jaishankar said.

“Facilitating both official and people-to-people exchanges merit our attention,” he said, adding “we also need to agree on the meetings of various mechanisms and platforms as per our mutual priorities.” BLOOMBERG