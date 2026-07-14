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India protests to Iran over killing of seafarer in Hormuz

The Indian national was among 46 crew members, including 30 Indians, on board two vessels that were attacked while transiting the shipping lane.

NEW DELHI – The Indian foreign ministry said on July 14 that it had lodged a strong protest with Iran after summoning its deputy ambassador over the killing of an Indian seafarer in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Indian national was among 46 crew members, including 30 Indians, on board two vessels – MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa – that were attacked while transiting the shipping lane, the ministry said.

Ten other Indian seafarers were wounded, of whom two are reported to be seriously injured, it said in a statement.

India is “deeply concerned” by the attacks, and the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region “must cease”, it said.

US President Donald Trump has reinstated a blockade on Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz in July and proposed charging a 20 per cent fee to guard it.

Tehran says the US has no role in determining the future of the waterway, which handled about a fifth of global oil and gas supplies before the conflict erupted on Feb 28.

Another Indian national has been missing after an attack on container ship GFS Galaxy in the strait on July 12.

Iran said it had targeted the vessel after it tried to transit through an unauthorised route despite warnings. REUTERS