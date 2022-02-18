India protests against PM Lee's comments on lawmakers

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - India issued a diplomatic protest with Singapore over Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's remarks about the number of Indian lawmakers facing criminal charges.

New Delhi raised the issue with the city state's high commissioner on Thursday (Feb 17), a senior government official said, seeking anonymity citing rules for speaking to the media. The official said PM Lee's remarks were uncalled for.

Addressing Singapore's Parliament earlier this week about a lying scandal involving a former lawmaker, PM Lee said, "Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder."

India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wasn't immediately available for a comment.

In Singapore, the Prime Minister's Office declined to comment.