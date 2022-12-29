India probes Uzbekistan’s claim that 18 children died after taking India-made cough syrup

NEW DELHI - India has quickly launched a probe to protect its reputation as the pharmacy of the world, after Uzbekistan said 18 children died after consuming cough medicine made by an Indian company.

Uzbekistan is the second country after Gambia to link some children’s deaths to India-made cough syrups.

Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Dec 27 that children with acute respiratory disease took multiple doses of Dok-1 Max syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech.

It said preliminary laboratory studies showed samples of the syrup contained ethylene glycol, which it termed “toxic”.

Ethylene glycol is a synthetic liquid substance used as a cheap adulterant in propylene glycol, which is a solvent in cough syrups.

While the Health Ministry did not give any details of when the deaths occurred, Podrobno.uz news portal reported that they took place in Samarkand region in December and that the children were as young as one.

“All children were given the drug without a doctor’s prescription,” said the ministry.

The parents administered the drug at home “for two-seven days, three-four times a day, 2.5-5ml (each time), which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children”, it added.

The Uzbek State Security Service opened a criminal case into the deaths, even as the Indian Health ministry said that officials from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) were in regular contact with Uzbekistan’s national drug regulator since Tuesday.

Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that samples of the cough syrup had been taken from Marion Biotech’s manufacturing unit in Noida, a Delhi satellite city, and sent for testing.

“Immediately on receipt of the information, a joint inspection of Marion Biotech’s Noida facility was carried out by Uttar Pradesh Drug Control and the CDSCO team. Further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report,” he said.

Noida is in the state of Uttar Pradesh

The company told Indian media that manufacturing of the cough syrup had stopped and it was waiting for the results.

The firm states on its LinkedIn page that it exported its products ranging from pharmaceuticals to herbal and cosmetic products to South-east Asia and other regions.

The deaths in Uzbekistan come at a time when India, known for its pharma manufacturing prowess in providing affordable medicines, has been fighting to protect its reputation following the deaths of 70 children in Gambia after consuming cough syrup made by Indian manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

India has been at loggerheads with the World Health Organisation (WHO) over the Gambia deaths, and said the organisation prematurely blamed India-made cough syrups for the cases and had yet to provide any details to establish links between the syrup and the deaths.

India’s Drugs Controller General, Dr V. G. Somani, said samples of the syrups were found to be “complying with specifications” even as a Gambian parliamentary committee recommended the prosecution of the Indian manufacturer.

It also said that the children died of acute kidney injury linked to the consumption of contaminated medical products.