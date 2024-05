NEW DELHI - India’s top election body has come under fire for failing to act against the country’s ruling party and prime minister over polarising claims they have made while campaigning in the country’s ongoing general election.

Action by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been either muted or indirect against what critics say are misleading and divisive claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mr Narendra Modi targeted at the opposition Congress party and Indian Muslims.