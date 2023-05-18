India police arrest photo shop owner who set teen on fire in front of her kid brother

AGRA, India – Police in India have arrested a man who poured kerosene on a 17-year-old girl and then set her on fire after she fought back when he alledegly tried to molest her.

The girl’s eight-year-old brother told investigators the 22-year-old suspect, Ankit Kumar, went to his family’s house on Tuesday, as his parents were out working on a field in a village near Mainpuri city in Uttar Pradesh, the Times of India reported.

The boy said Kumar, who ran a photography shop, had been trying to woo his sister, but had been rebuffed.

On Tuesday, Kumar reportedly tried to molest the girl, but she fought back.

Enraged, Kumar doused her in kerosene and, in front of her brother, set her on fire.

Neighbours tried to save her after they heard her screaming, but she died that evening.

The girl’s father, Mr Rajesh Kumar, said his son “went into shock” after seeing what happened to his sister.

“I want justice. My daughter’s killer should be punished,” he said.

The suspect fled but was arrested after a brief manhunt.