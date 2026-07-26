India PM Modi announces panel to overhaul exam system after protests
- Prime Minister Modi announced a task force led by Nandan Nilekani to reform India's examination system after protests over exam paper leaks.
- New laws will be introduced to increase transparency, use more technology, and impose tougher penalties for paper leak offences.
- The government met protester demands, including dropping cases against activists and compensating families of students who died by suicide after the leaks.
AI generated
NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on July 26 the creation of a task force headed by tech entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani to overhaul India’s examination system, following days of youth protests about exam paper leaks.
“Our examination system should be trustworthy, should be transparent and the system should make maximum use of technology,” Modi said on Instagram, adding that new legislation to deal with exam leaks would be introduced in Parliament on July 27.
The measures would tighten the law and toughen the penalties for culprits, he added.
It was Modi’s first public comment since Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 following the protests by youth activists, who demonstrated for weeks demanding he quit over exam paper leaks in May.
Modi did not mention Pradhan in his 30-second video statement.
The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party movement, which spearheaded the demonstrations, called off its protests on July 25 after its demands were met.
The government also accepted the protesters’ demands for reforms in the exam system, dropping police cases filed against protesters and compensating families of students who died by suicide after the exam paper leaks.
Nilekani is an entrepreneur best known for leading the creation of India’s digital identity system Aadhaar and co-founding software major Infosys. REUTERS