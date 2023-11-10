India plans Taiwan labour supply pact while China tensions brew

NEW DELHI – India is forging closer economic ties with Taiwan, with a plan to send tens of thousands of workers to the island as early as December, according to senior officials familiar with the matter, potentially angering neighbour China.

Taiwan could hire as many as 100,000 Indians to work at factories, farms and hospitals, the officials said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The two sides are expected to sign an employment mobility agreement by as soon as December, the people said.

Taiwan’s ageing society means it needs more workers, while in India, the economy is not growing fast enough to create enough jobs for the millions of young people who enter the labour market every year.

Taiwan is projected to become a “super aged” society by 2025 with elderly people forecast to make up for more than a fifth of the population.

But the employment deal is likely to ramp up geopolitical tensions with China, which opposes any official exchange with Taiwan.

China regards the self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

China is separated from Taiwan by a narrow body of water and shares a Himalayan border with India. It has been India’s top source of imports for the past two decades.

A pact with Taiwan does not suggest India is discarding the “One China policy” – a position that recognises the island as being a part of China.

But capital New Delhi has not reiterated that position in public documents and has instead fostered an active unofficial relationship with Taiwan.

The India-Taiwan jobs pact is now in the final stages of negotiation, Mr Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters on Thursday.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Labour did not specifically comment on the India deal when contacted by Bloomberg News, but said it welcomes cooperation with countries that could provide it with workers.

A mechanism to certify the health of Indian workers willing to move to Taiwan is still being worked out, people familiar with the discussions said.

In Taiwan, where the unemployment rate dropped to the lowest levels since 2000, the government needs workers to keep the US$790 billion (S$1.07) trillion economy going.

Taiwan is offering the Indian workers pay parity with locals and insurance policies to sweeten the deal, unlike other countries that New Delhi has struck agreements with, the people said.

In India, which overtook China to become the world’s most populous country in 2023, the government is pushing employment pacts with developed countries facing ageing workforces.