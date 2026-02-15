India plans AI ‘data city’ on staggering scale

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Visakhapatnam city is being positioned as a cornerstone of India's AI push.

– As India races to narrow the artificial intelligence (AI) gap with the US and China, it is planning a vast new “data city” to power digital growth on a staggering scale, the man spearheading the project said.

“The AI revolution is here, no second thoughts about it,” said Mr Nara Lokesh, Information Technology Minister for Andhra Pradesh state, which is positioning the city of Visakhapatnam as a cornerstone of India’s AI push.

“And as a nation... we have taken a stand that we’ve got to embrace it,” he told AFP ahead of an international AI summit in New Delhi next week.

Mr Lokesh boasts the state has secured investment agreements worth US$175 billion (S$221 billion) involving 760 projects, including a US$15 billion investment by Google for its largest AI infrastructure hub outside the US.

A joint venture between India’s Reliance Industries, Canada’s Brookfield and US firm Digital Realty is investing US$11 billion to develop an AI data centre in the same city.

Visakhapatnam – home to around two million people and popularly known as “Vizag” – is better known for its cricket ground that hosts international matches than cutting-edge technology.

But the south-eastern port city is now being pitched as a landing point for submarine internet cables linking India to Singapore.

“The data city is going to come in one ecosystem... with a 100km radius,” Mr Lokesh said. For comparison, Taiwan is roughly 100km wide.

‘Whole nine yards’

Mr Lokesh said the plan goes far beyond data connectivity, adding that his state had “received close to 25 per cent of all foreign direct investments” into India in 2025.

“It’s not just about the data centres,” he explained, outlining a sweeping vision of change, with Andhra Pradesh offering land at one US cent per acre for major investors.

“I’m chasing the companies that make those servers that go sit in those data centres, the companies that make the entire air-conditioning, the water-cooling system – the whole nine yards.”

The 43-year-old Stanford-educated minister is the son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who helped turn Hyderabad into a major technology hub dubbed “Cyberabad”.

They are allies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host the AI Impact Summit from Feb 16.

India is now third in a global AI power ranking – sitting above South Korea and Japan – based on more than 40 indicators, from patents to private funding, calculated by Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centred AI.

With more than a billion internet users, India has seen a surge of investment as generative AI players seek inroads into the world’s most populous country.

Microsoft said in December that it will invest US$17.5 billion to help build the country’s AI infrastructure, with chief executive Satya Nadella calling it the company’s “largest investment ever in Asia”.

But critics say India lags in access to high-end computing power or commercial AI deployment and remains more a consumer than creator of cutting-edge tech.

Some question whether data centres will create meaningful employment when up and running, but Mr Lokesh rejects that.

“Every industrial revolution has always created more jobs than it has displaced,” he said. “But it has created those jobs in countries that have embraced the industrial revolution.”

‘Learnt from China’

Mr Lokesh argued that the jobs and economic benefits would more than compensate for the giveaway cost of land.

He said the state government had accounted for the vast electricity and water demands of the energy-hungry industry and would tap “surplus water” that drains into the Bay of Bengal to cool the massive data centres.

“It’s a crime that so much water during monsoons goes into our oceans,” he said.

He cited China as an inspiration, admiring how India’s rival had “been able to systematically bring people out of poverty” at speed.

The state’s plan to create industrial clusters was something he had “learnt from China”.

With a target of 6GW of data centre capacity – three already signed and another three in the pipeline – Andhra Pradesh is betting that speed and scale will give it an edge.

New Delhi in 2025 agreed to “in-principle approval” for six 1.2GW nuclear power plants at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh.

“We are on a journey,” Mr Lokesh said. “We will execute these projects at a pace that the country has never seen”. AFP