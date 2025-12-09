India orders crisis-hit IndiGo to cut flights by 5%

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

NEW DELHI - India’s aviation regulator has ordered IndiGo to cut its planned flights by 5 per cent after the airline scrapped at least 2,000 flights last week due to poor pilot roster planning.

In a notice disclosed on Dec 9 , the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo to submit a revised schedule by Dec 10 .

The regulator told IndiGo to cut flights on routes where rival airlines operate and avoid those where the airline holds a monopoly. The notice did not specify an end date for the mandated cuts.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The DGCA had approved 15,014 IndiGo departures per week for the winter season when travel demand picks up in India. But the airline cancelled 951 flights in November out of the 64,346 flights approved for the entire month.

IndiGo shares were down 0.22 per cent at 4,912 rupees (S$71) on Dec 9 . They have lost nearly 17.1 per cent of their value since Dec 1.