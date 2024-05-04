India opposition social media chief arrested over doctored video

NEW DELHI – Indian police said on May 4 they had arrested the social media chief of the country’s main opposition party over accusations he doctored a widely shared video during an ongoing national election.

The Congress Party’s Arun Reddy was detained late on May 3 in connection with the edited footage, which falsely shows India’s powerful Interior Minister Amit Shah vowing in a campaign speech to end affirmative action policies for millions of poor and low-caste Indians.

Mr Shah is often referred to as the second-most powerful man in India after Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the pair have been close political allies for decades.

Mr Reddy “was arrested yesterday on investigation about... a doctored video of the Home Minister”, Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner Hemant Tiwari said.

“We produced him in the court, and he is in police custody.”

Congress spokeswoman Shama Mohamed confirmed Mr Reddy’s arrest, but denied he was responsible for creating or publishing the clip.

“He is not involved in any doctored video. We are supporting him,” she said.

The authorities seized Mr Reddy’s electronic devices for forensic verification, the Indian Express newspaper reported on May 4, quoting an unnamed police officer who accused Mr Reddy of having “cropped and edited” the video.

Mr Shah has been campaigning on behalf of Mr Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is widely expected to win a third term when India’s six-week election concludes in June.

Analysts have long expected Mr Modi to triumph against a fractious alliance of Congress and more than two dozen parties that have yet to name a candidate for prime minister.

His prospects have been further bolstered by several criminal investigations into his opponents and a tax investigation in 2024 that froze Congress’ bank accounts.

Opposition figures and human rights organisations have accused Mr Modi’s government of orchestrating the probes to weaken rivals.

‘Spewing hate’

Mr Modi’s government remains widely popular a decade after coming to power, in large part due to its positioning of the nation’s majority Hindu faith at the centre of its politics despite India’s officially secular Constitution.

That, in turn, has left India’s 220 million-strong Muslim community feeling threatened by the rise of Hindu nationalist fervour.